PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix is three weeks away from the start of an election that will decide the future of light rail.
Voters will get another chance to expand the project or stop it in its tracks.
Early voting on Proposition 105 begins July 31, when early ballots a mailed to voters.
A vote for the measure will halt current and future expansions, and direct the money to other transportation needs.
A vote against Prop. 105 means the construction continues as planned.
Opponents of light rail include business along planned through south Phoenix along Central Avenue who worry that reducing the lanes from four to two will hurt their bottom lines.
Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio and a group he supports, Build a Better Phoenix, are urging voters to pass the proposition.
DiCiccio said the money going to extend the light rail lines should be used to fix the City's current streets and roads.
"We got potholes. We got roads in disrepair. It's a terrible blight to our city. It's an embarrassment and a lot of times it's a dangerous situation," he said Monday.
But he and the other opponents will have to face tough opposition in the newly-elected mayor, Kate Gallego.
Gallego has made light rail expansion a top priority and said Phoenix can repair the roads and expand light rail at the same time.
"We are paving more miles of streets, filling up those potholes, all while being able to expand the light rail system. We can do both in Phoenix," she said.
