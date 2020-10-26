PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The end game begins. With eight days left in the election, the two major presidential campaigns will barnstorm through Arizona this week to turn out their supporters and win over the few remaining undecided voters.

President Donald Trump is expected to make a pair of stops Wednesday in Goodyear and Mojave County, which would mark his third and fourth visits to the state over the past two weeks.

Kamala Harris will be visiting Arizona on Wednesday Kamala Harris is expected to stop in Phoenix and Tucson, according to the Biden Campaign.

To counter the president's appearances, Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, is expected to visit Tucson and Phoenix on Wednesday. In addition, Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to make a couple of stops in the state. In total, this week underscores how this once-reliable Republican stronghold has evolved into a key battleground state.

"There is nothing ever in state history that compares to the attention we are getting from both the president of the United States and, for that matter, the nominee of the Democratic Party," said Stan Barnes, an Arizona Republican consultant.

President Trump will visit Arizona again Wednesday President Trump is expected to make stops in Bullhead City and Goodyear on Wednesday.

With few undecided voters left, Barnes and other consultants say the final campaign blitz this week is all about firing up their supporters and making sure they vote. However, Democratic consultant Joe Wolf says there are still few voters who can be persuaded.

"I think turnout is, by and large, 95% of the ballgame, but there is still some persuasion going on. People are still running with the TV ads, still talking to voters," Wolf said.

As for their closing arguments, expect Trump to focus on the economy while Biden focuses on Trump's handling of the coronavirus.