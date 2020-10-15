PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - President Donald Trump is returning to Arizona next week and holding rallies outside of the Valley.

The Republican will give a speech at a rally at the Prescott airport on Monday. Doors open at 9 a.m., with the rally reportedly starting at noon. Click/tap here for ticket information. He'll then make his way down south and hold a rally at the Tucson airport. Doors open at noon with the rally starting at 3 p.m. Ticket information can be found here.

President and First Lady test positive for COVID-19 Earlier, the president said he and first lady Melania Trump were beginning a “quarantine process” as they awaited their test results.

The last time President Trump was in Arizona was Sept. 14 for a "Latinos for Trump" roundtable in Phoenix. He and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of this month but he was recently cleared to hold rallies and had his first public appearance this past weekend. Members of his family have frequently visited Arizona to campaign for President Trump, including his son Donald Trump, Jr., who made several appearances in our state this week.