PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- President Trump’s events in Tucson and Flagstaff will not happen as planned.
According to the Trump 2020 campaign, the Arizona events and all other previously announced campaign stops are in the process of being held virtually or being postponed after the president tested positive for COVID-19.
The president had been planning to hold a “Make America Great Again” event in Tucson on October 5 at 3:30 p.m. and Flagstaff on October 6 at 3:00 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence will remain on the campaign trail. All events involving the First Family will be temporarily postponed.
At this time, it is unclear if the Tucson and Flagstaff events will happen virtually or be postponed.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are scheduled to make their first campaign trip to Arizona on Thursday.
