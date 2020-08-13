PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey has been appointed the co-chairman of the Council of Governors.

President Donald Trump announced that Ducey will replace Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The Council of Governors includes five governors from each party, secretaries of the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, the president’s homeland security and counterterrorism advisers, and other federal officials.

Ducey has been on the council since 2019.

“I am honored to continue my work on the Council of Governors as co-chair,” he said. “Prioritizing the Council is just one of the many ways the Trump Administration has facilitated strong partnerships with the states and given Arizona a seat at the table on the issues that matter most. I am grateful for the opportunity to help lead dialogue on these important issues and look forward to further collaboration and success working alongside our federal partners.”

Gov. David Ige of Hawaii is the council's other co-chairman. The governors of Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Montana, Minnesota, Illinois, and Connecticut serve on the council.