PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Republican supporters of President Donald Trump killed their shot at getting a audit of Maricopa County's vote tabulation machines for now because of their ongoing legal challenges.

The county hired an auditing firm to look at the machines and the software and they were set to begin this week, according a county spokesman and a state lawmaker involved in the process.

But after legal appeals filed by the Chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, Kelli Ward, and others, the auditors were told to stop because the machines could be considered evidence if the cases move forward, Maricopa County spokesman Fields Mosley told Arizona's Family.

Post-election audits find no fraud in Arizona More than half of all counties in Arizona have conducted post-election audits and found eith…

Since last month's election, many supporters of the president have refused to accept the results and have alleged voter fraud without any proof. One of their top demands has been an audit of the counting machines and the software.