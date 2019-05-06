PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A proposition to legalize recreational pot in Arizona could be back on the ballot for the 2020 election.
A group calling itself Smart & Safe Arizona is already hard at work on the measure.
Arizona voters narrowly rejected Proposition 205, which would have legalized recreational marijuana for adults, in 2016.
But before Smart & Safe Arizona makes its case to the voters, supporters of recreational marijuana are waging a campaign to win over the opponents who sank the 2016 effort.
Stacey Pearson, the political consultant who is helping to run the campaign, said Monday that the group is meeting with big businesses and law enforcement groups that opposed Prop. 205 three years ago.
The language for the new proposal is still being written, but Pearson says the ballot measure will address issues raised by opponents in the past.
For example, she says the proposal will give law enforcement more tools to enforce impaired driving.
It will also give business owners more leeway to bar their workers from using marijuana.
Still, the changes may not be enough to sway the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The organization spent big money killing Prop. 205, but has yet to take a position on the latest effort.
Garrick Taylor, a spokesman for the business group, said they are going to hold off until they see the final draft.
"I suppose in the broadest sense it's wait and see, but looking back at our concerns from the previous measure, proponents would have a long way to go," Taylor said.
