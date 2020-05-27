PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The likely Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly appears to be pulling away from Republican Sen. Martha McSally in one of the most important races in the country, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Sen. McSally, who was appointed to fill John McCain’s seat, is down double digits (41%-51%) with five months until Election Day, according to the survey conducted by HighGround, Inc., a Phoenix-based Republican-leaning firm.

Strong performances in Arizona's two largest counties appear to be fueling the former astronaut's lead over the incumbent. In Maricopa County, a traditionally red county, McSally trails Kelly by 20 points, while she also trails Kelly by 18 points in Pima County.

Sen. Martha McSally and Mark Kelly report election fundraising numbers Republican Sen. Martha McSally posted the largest fundraising totals of her campaign Tuesday, but it was just a little more than half the money raised by her likely Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.

However, according to the survey, McSally, a former combat pilot, holds a nearly 30 point edge over Kelly in rural Arizona at nearly 60% to 31%.

Paul Bentz, the Republican pollster who conducted the survey, said there is still time for McSally to turn the race around.