PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona voters are nearly split over Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to rip Nike.
A new poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights shows voters back the governor by a margin of 49% to 43%.
The numbers break down along party lines with 77% of Republicans supporting the governor's move, while 67% of Democrats oppose it.
The survey comes one day after Ducey pulled $1 million in state incentives for Nike to build a new factory in Goodyear.
The project is expected to bring over 500 jobs and generate more than $480 million in economic activity within five years.
In a series of early morning tweets on Tuesday, the governor blasted Nike for its decision to recall their Besty Ross inspired shoes.
The governor's actions have drawn national attention.
However, Ducey has declined requests for interviews over the past two days and has not commented further.
While the future of the job-creating Nike deal is now uncertain, the governor's office touted a recent federal report that claims Phoenix led the nation in new jobs over the past year.
In a statement released Wednesday, the governor said, "Arizona is open for business, and our economy is booming."
"POLL: Arizona voters split over Ducey and Nike"... really means a large number of voters support what our Governor has done but the ASU kids that the reporter who wrote this article "Polled" and gets brained washed daily thinks it's wrong.
