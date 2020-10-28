PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A political group set up an anti-Trump display on Camelback Mountain on Tuesday night.

Phoenix police told Arizona’s Family that the display, set up by Progress Arizona, violated city code and the property owner who initially gave permission for the lights to be set up rescinded after it was causing a stir in the neighborhood.

The lights read the following message: “COVID DEATHS”, “224,601”, “TRUMP FAILED US” and “Vote NOV 3.”

“In these final days of the 2020 election, we are literally putting a spotlight on just how disastrous Donald Trump’s presidency has been for Arizona, and for America as a whole,” said Emily Kirkland of Progress Arizona. “We hope it serves as a reminder to voters of how much is at stake this year.”