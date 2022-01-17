PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Marilyn Wilbur spent 18 years in the U.S. Air Force and served four tours in Iraq. But the Valley veteran insists what she's doing today on MLK Day is her toughest fight yet. "It's a day of not just reflecting, but a day of action," said Wilbur. "A day of showing people that enough is enough, and we want voting rights. It shouldn't be 60 years later that we're still fighting for our voting rights."
Wilbur was among more than two dozen activists who gathered in front of the Arizona state Capitol Monday to send a message to lawmakers in Washington D.C. that it is time to pass voting rights legislation. They sang songs, held signs and stopped eating food.
Most of the participants haven't eaten since Friday as part of a nationwide hunger strike to support the Freedom to Vote Act. "As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," said Chad Flannery, who is taking part in the hunger strike. "So it's important, in his memory, that we do things like this."
Representatives from several groups are taking part and are from Unite Here Local 11, Un-Pac, a college student group, and Case Action. Many feel frustrated by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's decision to not get rid of the filibuster in the U.S. Senate as a way to pass voting rights legislation.
They said if Martin Luther King Jr. taught them anything, it's to not give up the fight for doing what's right. "Fighting for voting rights, fighting for the poor, fighting for workers, fighting for everyday Arizonans," said Belen Sisa. "That is what he would have done and that is what we are fighting for today."