PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The City of Phoenix has a new Office of Accountability and Transparency or OAT. It will give recommendations on Phoenix police training, policy and disciplinary actions. While those in support of the team think it can rebuild community trust, critics believe it's already biased, refusing to let anyone with a law enforcement background be a part of the office.
"I hope that OAT will be recognized as a healthy part of this process, that people will see it as a beneficial thing for good police officers and for members of the community, to have greater accountability and greater transparency in investigation, also more reliable information coming out of these processes," said Roger Smith, the first director of OAT.
"From the appearance, based upon their excluding, not only cops, but family members of cops, seems to be out to get cops," said state Rep. John Kavanagh, a Republican from Fountain Hills. "I don't see that as excluding them from the conversation," said Smith. "I see that as managing the nature of their involvement in the conversation."
Last year, Gov. Doug Ducey signed Kavanagh's bill into law that requires entities reviewing police to be made up by a majority of law enforcement officers. "My bill last year dealt with boards and commissions that investigated police misconduct and recommends discipline," said Kavanagh. "It simply said two-thirds of the members had to be police of different ranks, and one third could be citizens."
Valley attorney Jack Wilenchik said OAT was designed to skirt the law and double down against police officers. He thinks it's morally troubling OAT is intentionally excluding police from the conversation. "What it's doing is pretending not to be imposing discipline by making quote, recommendations, but it's very clear to me looking at this ordinance that it's a lot more than that," said Wilenchik. "What their recommendations are, are basically orders. "
"It excludes officers from the standpoint of employment," said Smith. "It does not exclude the information that officers would provide to the process. In that way, it doesn't exclude officers, but the concern with undue influence is great, and that's an understandable concern. That concern was great enough that, here, a determination was made to not have law enforcement members be there."
Smith said while OAT can make recommendations, the ultimate call on disciplinary action will come from the police chief and city manager. Kavanagh said he is introducing a bill this week, so any government entity that reviews police must hire officers to ensure a balanced perspective. "In the bill, I designed it for boards, commissions and entities that vote," said Kavanagh, of last year's bill. "They created a department that doesn't vote, so I'm simply playing Wacka Ball and putting them back within the purview of this bill."
With a background in corrections and prosecution, Smith brings a lot of experience to Phoenix. He led the Office of Professional Standards for the City of Cleveland, worked in New York City as counsel for the city's Civilian Complaint Review Board and held the titles of Assistant District Attorney and agency attorney for the New York City Department of Corrections. "This is the prefect time to arrive and start doing this work, so I am definitely excited," said Smith.
He plans to fill the rest of the office in the next six to eight months. "I want people with healthy skepticism, but at the same time, idealism and optimism," said Smith. "I want people who believe that this office's work is going to make a difference."