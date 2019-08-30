PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three days after Phoenix voters paved the way for light rail construction to continue, Mayor Kate Gallego said she might need their help again, next year.
On Friday, Gallego said she will be pushing to extend a half-cent transportation tax before it expires.
[WATCH: Phoenix mayor calls for tax extension to help with light rail]
Gallego said she met with County leaders and City mayors this week to talk about regional transportation needs that include extending a transportation tax that was passed in 2004.
[WATCH: Unofficial results: No on Prop. 105 with big early lead in Phoenix]
"That may be on the ballot perhaps for 2020. It would be an extension of Prop. 400, which was on the ballot in 2004 and helped us invest in light rail as well as grow our street system and freeway system," the mayor said during a Friday taping of Arizona Family's Politics Unplugged.
[WATCH: Small businesses in south Phoenix react to light rail expansion vote]
The tax is set to go away in 2024. But rather than wait to go back to the voters for an extension, Gallego says the County should build on the momentum of Tuesday night's election victory.
"I believe that our election results in Phoenix sent a strong message that Phoenix voters support transit and want to see it be part of our future development in Maricopa County," she said.