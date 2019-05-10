PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A heated political race has a Phoenix City Council candidate receiving death threats.
In just a few weeks, voters will choose two new council members, one for District 5 and one for District 8.
Carlos Garcia hopes to win the seat for District 8, but his candidacy might have put him in the crosshairs of people who disagree with his stance on specific issues.
"I'm used to encountering people with opposing opinions," he said. "What's different now is these people are hateful."
[WATCH: Phoenix City Council candidate gets death threats on Facebook]
Garcia has a long history of speaking out for what he believes in. He's been involved in a lot of issues over the years, and is well-known in parts of the community.
He protested against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's policies, and is an organizer for the pro-migrant group Puente Arizona.
Now he's running to represent Phoenix's District 8. His reasons are simple.
"The love for my family the love for my people and wanting to make sure they have a fair chance like everybody else," Garcia said.
News of his candidacy was shared on the conservative Facebook group Angel Families, a page started by parents whose loved ones were killed by people in the country illegally.
Among those founders, the family of Mesa Police Sgt. Brandon Mendoza. He died in a head-on collision with an undocumented immigrant.
Some people commented, disapproving of his political beliefs but keeping it civil and expressing their views appropriately.
But others took it too far, posting threats against the candidate's life.
One demanding to "Shoot this f*****."
Another user posted "Die soon traitor."
"Apparently they feel that that's a threat to them, so they decided to threaten our lives," said Garcia.
Garcia says he's had to take extra precautions while he wraps up the final days of his campaign.
"We're definitely a little more wary, making sure when we leave our home we're checking who is there, making sure if there's any vehicles that are parked," he said.
Garcia's opponent, former council member and retired Phoenix police officer, Mike Jonson, said in a statement "Violence, and the threat of violence, has no place in our elections and democratic process. We need to continue to find ways to unify our community, and together work towards a great future for District 8."
We reached out to the Angel Families' Facebook page.
An administrator responded, saying comments are not monitored 24 hours a day, but were thankful to Arizona's Family for bringing the comments to their attention. They've since deleted the comments deemed offensive or threatening.
