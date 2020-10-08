PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Vice President Mike Pence held a rally Thursday at a business in Peoria that makes tactical gear and body armor for the military and law enforcement.
"It was a great honor. He's an amazing gentleman, he's a really strong Christian as my wife and I are as well, and it's good to see that somebody at that level of government really has his values," said Jason Beck, the owner of Tyr Tactical. "Who wouldn't want any administration or any vice president or president for that matter, or congressman or senator, that really wants to back the blue and really focus on what we're trying to do."
Beck started the company after working as a combative instructor and teaching US special operations with law enforcement all over the country. He started designing body armor and gear that fit his style of training, and soon, the business took off.
"Literally started in the city of Glendale at 59th and Cactus in a couple storage units and over the last 20 years. We had kind of overnight success and turned it into a full blown business," Beck explained. "We have about 300 employees, we're in 84,000 square feet in this space. Been pretty successful; body armor all over the world."
Tyr Tactical is also adding another 42,000-square-foot facility on their lot, which will add another 80 jobs.
"This administration, from a tax cut standpoint, has really given small business owners like myself the ability to grow into medium size businesses," Beck said. "We've been able to add jobs and really reinvest back into the business itself. Our return on investment from the tax cut standpoint is fantastic for how the country is going to benefit from small businesses growing."
VP Pence touted the strong economy at his rally, mentioning the success of Tyr Tactical. "I heard that Tyr Tactical took advantage of that paycheck protection program to keep people on the payroll," VP Pence said to the crowd.