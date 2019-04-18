GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) -- Russell Pearce, the chief deputy for the Maricopa County treasurer's office, appeared to advocate violence in the name of politics Monday night at a rally in Gilbert.
"It may take the shedding of blood to keep this Republic and I, for one, am willing to do whatever it takes," Pearce told a crowd that included members from anti-immigrant groups and other extremist organizations.
The comment came toward the end of a rambling speech where he railed against politicians for going light on immigration and repealing a decades-old law that banned teachers from discussing homosexuality in the classroom.
"They took that away. Why would they do that? Why would they do that? Why would they put my children at risk?" Pearce said about the repeal of the so-called "No Promo Homo" law.
Pearce was the president of the state Senate and the author of the tough immigration law, SB1070.
He was later recalled from office and failed to win re-election to his seat.
Since then, Pearce has worked at the treasurer's office, where he makes a salary of $157,000 a year, according to county officials.
County Supervisor Steve Gallardo, a longtime critic of Pearce, called for Pearce to lose his job.
"I would only hope that the treasurer takes care of Russell Pearce, and removes him from office. Let’s not have this type of person who does not reflect the values of Maricopa County make these off-the-wall comments that [are] inciting violence," Gallardo said.
Because Pearce works for the treasurer, Gallardo says the board cannot fire him.
But he plans to call a meeting with the board chairman to pressure the treasurer, Royce Flora, to fire Pearce himself.
(4) comments
LOL! ..yeah ;0) ....and by “I, for one, am willing to do whatever it takes..” ..he means.. he’ll happily butch-up to the point of advocating and instigating violence (in the desperate hope somebody else actually commits violence in his stead), to further his sick, lunatic cause - Ol’ Russ being too much of a cretinous old coward to do any real fighting, himself (naturally).
Typical of his breed - this kinda idiotic nonsense is about as much as we can expect from fringe-lunatic scum. ..and is why Pearce, and his like, continually get booted out of positions of power by decent conservatives who’re sick and tired of these fruitcakes destroying their party (and their country).
Decent conservatives need to continue to vote for sanity in their party, and continue to push self-serving lazy and destructive cowards and traitors like Pearce, and those like him, who would wish to destroy an entire country for the sole reason of promoting their sole, sick ideologies of racism and intolerance, out of positions of leadership. ...Can’t count on democrats to fix what’s wrong in this country. At every given opportunity they prove themselves just too weak to do a tough job. So..looks like it’s up to decent conservatives to clean house and flush the t-p trash like Pearce and the demented fruitcakes who follow him down the crapper, and get to work doing what is right and necessary for the people and this country.
We have real problems in this country which requires real work - and a lot of it, to get squared away; and leadership doing the lazy thing by kicking black and spending all their time and our money just demonizing “them others” and sowing unrest instead of rolling up their sleeves and actually fixing issues is just an untenable situation. It just can’t continue.
This article is proof of that. These lunatics would rather destroy the entire country instead of actually fixing issues.. it’s the cheapest of political strategy fielded by talentless political hacks who crave power at any cost. To continue to enable these lunatics, is, in itself, completely insane.
They're putting his "children at risk"? Good grief, how many times and in how many grades have his children been held back?
People who won't volunteer to go first are the ones who say such things.
there is so much hate out their we have to stop the hate speech.there has been enough blood shed in this country due to hate.
