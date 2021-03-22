PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new poll of Arizona voters shows Kyrsten Sinema's bipartisan, independent approach in the U.S. Senate has cost her some Democratic support.
The Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) poll, conducted by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI), shows that some of Sinema's recent decisions have cut into her Democratic support. The survey points to her opposition of including the $15 minimum wage in the recently-passed COVID-19 relief package as well as not supporting the elimination of the Senate filibuster.
This AZPOP was conducted from March 8-12 and surveyed 690 registered voters in Arizona from an Arizona statewide registered voter sample. Those results showed that 39% of voters held favorable opinions of her and 40% showed unfavorable opinions. The poll had a margin of error of 3.7%.
"Sinema, like John McCain and Barry Goldwater before her, is acting like a maverick," said OHPI Chief of Research Mike Noble. "Those two lions of the Senate bled support from their own party but attracted plenty of independent voters to ensure reelection every six years. Sinema must hope she can do the same."
The survey found that Sinema is viewed favorably by 50% of Democratic voters, but 30% of her own party views her unfavorably. Sinema's rating with Republicans is worse, at 22%. The poll shows that Sinema is more popular among voters over 65 years old, with 50% favorability and 43% unfavorable. Younger voters between 18-34 years old favor her at 25%, while 35% view her unfavorably.
Sinema's favorability rating among Independents is at just 36% while 34% of Independents viewing her as unfavorable.
Arizona's other senator, Mark Kelly, also a democrat, is taking a more traditional approach which makes his ratings a bit more predictable, OHPI says. Kelly has a rating of 79% favorable and 11% unfavorable among democrats.
"Willingness to cross the aisle is always a good trait to have in a general election; however, it remains to be seen if Sinema will pay any price in a primary election for her bipartisan reputation," said OHPI Data Analyst Jacob Joss.