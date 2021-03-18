PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two days after a mass shooting left eight people dead in Georgia, Republican lawmakers in Arizona advanced a pair of bills Thursday that would allow loaded firearms on school campuses and more public buildings.
Both pieces of legislation, predictably, passed along party line votes in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
HB2551 lets the nearly 400,000 people in Arizona with a concealed weapon permit to take their guns into public buildings like libraries and ignore the "no guns" sign posted outside.
Governments do have an option to keep their public buildings "gun free" if they are willing to pony up enough cash to install metal detectors and hire staff. The estimated cost to install and staff the required security equipment could run as high as $6.3 million in the first year for state owned buildings and facilities, according to an analysis by the Joint Legislative Committee.
The estimate does not include city and county governments, should they also opt to ban guns from their facilities.
The other piece of legislation passed, HB2840, allows for loaded weapons on to a school campus, if the weapon stays in a car.
Under current law, guns can be taken on school grounds as long as they are unloaded and remain inside the car and are not visible from the outside.