NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS5) -- While record voter turnout was reported across the country this election, leaders on the Navajo Nation say voters there made a huge difference.

President Jonathan Nez congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Twitter after they became the projected winners in the 2020 presidential race. He says Navajo voters made a big impact on the outcome in several swing states and that's something that should be acknowledged.

Biden-Harris campaign meets with tribal leaders in Arizona Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was one of a handful of tribal leaders who got the chance to be heard Joe Biden Thursday.

Even though the Navajo Nation was hit hard by COVID-19, President Nez says they were able to get the word out and safely urged people to vote and turn Arizona blue. The Navajo Nation could bring a lot to the table when it comes to curbing the coronavirus pandemic across the country, Nez says.

"VP Biden and Senator Harris have always said to listen to the public health experts and to also recognize that this virus is a serious public health emergency," Nez said. "And that's what we did here on the Navajo Nation, utilizing our own ability to govern ourselves to put some very strict public health orders."

That has included curfews. President Nez was part of the Democratic National Convention. He said he urged leaders there to not take Native American votes for granted and don't assume they will always vote democrat. You have to go into the communities and make sure you inspire and encourage people to come out, he says.