NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS5) – Tuesday is the second night of the televised Democratic National Convention. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez will be one of the speakers at the virtual convention, and Arizona's family had a chance to talk to him about it and what it means for people living on tribal lands.
"Well, we did mention that Native Americans should be on the platform. Too bad it's all virtual, but, you know, we're excited for the opportunity to say a few words on behalf of the Navajo Nation," President Nez said.
This isn't his first experience with the DNC. Four years ago he was a part of the convention when Hillary Clinton became the first presidential woman nominee of any major political party.
"I'm a co-chair of the Arizona Democratic Party to represent the state of Arizona at the convention, and some of the tribal leaders, so we're going to be representing the entire Arizona Democratic party at the convention. So that's something that hasn't been done here in Arizona. It's been done in New Mexico but not in Arizona, so that's exciting as well," he said.
With him being part of the convention, he says he's already cast his ballot for presumptive nominee – former Vice President Joe Biden. "We Native Americans and many places throughout the country are the swing vote. And we need to encourage strong turnout come November. And so we're hoping that we can inspire and encourage the indigenous population here in the United States to cast your ballot and cast your ballot for change. And that change is making the vice president Joe Biden, the president of the United States of America," he said.