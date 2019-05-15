PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As children, Tim Lennon and Mary O'Day were sexually abused by members of the Roman Catholic Church.
Now they are lending their voices to a fight at the Arizona Legislature over a childhood sexual assault bill.
Written by Sen. Paul Boyer, the proposal grants victims more time to sue their abusers in civil court.
The current law bars survivors from suing after they turn 20 years old.
Boyer proposes giving them seven years after they disclose as adults to file a civil claim. That could happen decades after they were abused.
"We have to give children their voice. Whether they are 12 or 42, the child still needs a voice," O'Day said Wednesday at the Capitol.
Her comments came a week after Boyer made a dramatic stand on the Senate floor.
Boyer, a Republican from Phoenix, is refusing to vote for any state budget deal until his proposal is given a vote.
Legislative leaders have blocked Boyer's sex abuse bill so far.
