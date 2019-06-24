MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa Mayor John Giles says his city could lose hundreds of millions of dollars in federal money if the U.S. Supreme Court allows the Trump administration to ask about citizenship in the upcoming census.
Conservative estimates provided by the mayor's office on Monday put the loss at $325 million. Worst-case scenarios put that number at $810 million over the next decade.
Hospitals, schools and other essential services in the nation's 35th largest city will take a financial hit because the feds will send less money, Giles said.
"It's going to trickle down to impacting everybody," he said.
[WATCH: How a citizenship question on upcoming census might affect Mesa, other AZ cities]
Giles' comments come as the Supreme Court is expected to rule if the U.S. Census Bureau can add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
Every 10 years the federal government conducts a national head count to determine the number of congressional seats in each state and how much federal money they receive.
The White House says it is pushing to add the question to better enforce the Voting Rights Act.
Critics argue that states and communities with high immigrant populations will lose political power and funding because the citizenship question could lead to an undercount of Hispanics and migrant groups.
State Rep. Anthony Kern, a Republican and a strong supporter of President Trump, said there is a lot of "fear-mongering," surrounding the census.
"There's always two sides to every story, and I think the cities' concern of losing federal funding or other groups concerned about losing a congressional seat are unfounded," Kern said.
