PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally has agreed to pay a fine of more than $23,000 to settle campaign finance violations from the 2014 election.
The Federal Election Commission publicly disclosed the settlement this week.
FEC auditors found that McSally's 2014 House campaign took $319,000 in excessive contributions from 117 people. Campaign contributions were capped at $2,600 per person during that election cycle.
Auditors also found that McSally's campaign didn't properly disclose nearly $33,000 from political action committees.
McSally spokeswoman Katie Waldman says the campaign is happy the FEC resolved a matter from four election cycles ago.
The FEC says the campaign hired experts to review all activity from 2012 and 2014 and corrected its finance reports.
McSally is facing a tough election next year to hold onto her Senate seat.
