Martha McSally
Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., joins her staff after delivering her first major speech on the Senate floor, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. McSally is a former Air Force colonel who flew combat missions in Iraq and Kuwait. 
In her first U.S. Senate floor speech, Sen. Martha McSally paid homage to the late John McCain, the six-term senator from Arizona whose seat she now occupies.

McSally says it’s humbling to be appointed to serve in McCain’s seat and be the 14th senator to represent Arizona.

McSally, a Republican, was appointed to McCain’s seat following the resignation of placeholder Jon Kyl.

Her maiden speech Tuesday came about six months after she took the oath of office in January.

It follows a Senate tradition in which new senators wait a period of time before addressing their colleagues.

McSally, a retired Air Force pilot and former Arizona congresswoman, is running in the 2020 campaign to finish the last two years of McCain’s Senate term.

 

