PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the first time since the 1950s, Arizona will have two Democratic senators. Challenger Mark Kelly unseated Republican Sen. Martha McSally on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. The AP called the race around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. With 97% precincts reporting on Wednesday morning, Kelly is up 53% to 47%.
Late Tuesday night, Kelly basically declared victory when he was up by 10 points, telling supporters in Tucson, "I’m confident that when all the votes are counted, we’re going to be successful in this mission."
"The work starts now. And we desperately need Washington to work for Arizona," Kelly added.
McSally did not speak on Tuesday night.
Kelly, a former astronaut and first-time candidate, had been leading in the polls for most of 2020, including from seven to 10 percentage points during the final month of the Senate race. The win was part of a huge push by Democrats to turn Arizona blue. The seat was also considered one of the most vulnerable for the GOP as Democrats try to take back the Senate. When Kelly is sworn in, he'll join Democrat Kyrsten Sinema as Arizona's representation in the Senate. It'll be the first time since 1953 that Arizona will have two Democrats in Congress' upper chamber. Sinema beat McSally in 2018 for her position.
The 2020 election is considered a special election for the Senate seat, so Kelly will serve the final two years of what would have been the late John McCain's term. So Kelly will be up for re-election in 2022, where a regular election will be held for the seat's full six-year term.
Kelly has represented himself throughout the campaign as an independent voice in the middle of strong partisan politics. He has called for expanding public health care, disagrees with a border wall and doesn't support the Green New Deal. Kelly also said during October's Senate debate he doesn't want to ban fossil fuels.
Kelly is a former U.S. Navy captain who also piloted and commanded multiple shuttle missions for NASA, including the final mission of Space Shuttle Endeavor. After that, he retired. Kelly is the husband of former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. She was shot in the head and nearly died during a Congress On Your Corner event in Tucson in 2011. After the mass shooting at Sandy Hook in 2012, the pair founded Americans for Responsible Solutions, a nonprofit that pushes for more gun control. In 2019, Kelly announced his intention to run for Senate and easily won the Democratic nomination.