PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the second in command at the Maricopa County Treasurer's Office, Russell Pearce is paid six figures to manage and safeguard county tax dollars.
But Pearce, the former state Senate president who was recalled from office in 2011, appears to be using taxpayer time and resources to lobby on immigration issues at the state Capitol.
"It looks like during working hours, taxpayers are paying him to lobby and threaten legislators over an issue that has nothing to do with the treasurer's office," said Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo after reviewing emails obtained by Arizona's Family.
[WATCH: Is Russell Pearce conducting personal political business on your dime?]
In one of those emails, Pearce threatens to sue any state lawmaker who votes for HB 2186.
The measure sets new college tuition rates for all graduates of Arizona high schools regardless of their immigration status.
"IF THIS PASSES I INTEND TO SUE AND NAME EVERYONE WHO VOTED FOR IT, NOT A THREAT JUST DISCLOSURE," Pearce wrote to Rep. Michelle Udall, a Republican from Mesa.
Pearce used his official county email account during business hours to send the legal warning and other messages opposing the bill.
Maricopa County policy bars its employees from using county-owned computers and other devices for political purposes.
"Improper Use: Use of County Computing Resources for illegal, inappropriate, obscene, political, or personal gain purposes," the policy states in part.
The county's code of conduct also says employees will not "promote support for any cause or organization, during his or her work time, or during the work time."
Pearce is registered to lobby for the treasurer's office, according to the secretary of state's office.
Neither he nor anyone else from the office registered their position on HB 2186, according to the state Legislature's website.
Maricopa County Treasurer Royce Flora, who hired Pearce, is independently elected and can write different policies.
It is unknown what the treasurer's policies are since neither Flora nor Pearce responded for requests to comment.
Gallardo also told Arizona's Family that this is an issue he plans to raise with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
