PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is speaking out against a bill that would have a 3rd party investigate deadly police shootings.
Other high-ranking law enforcement officials like Attorney General Mark Brnovich support the legislation, but Penzone feels it falls short. He said he wants to put together a task force to look at the issue, something he says could be done within 90 days.
The Democratic-backed bill (HB2765) proposes that deadly police shootings be investigated by someone from a different department. The bill, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Reginald Bolding, appeared on track to pass after it cleared a committee with bipartisan support. But the proposal has hit a wall.
In explaining his opposition, Penzone criticized Bolding for not working with him on the legislative proposal.
"I am concerned that law enforcement was not at the table to be part of the conversation," Penzone said during his Wednesday afternoon press conference.
Bolding, the highest-ranking Democrat in the state House, said the sheriff's statement wasn't accurate.
"The sheriff's office was absolutely part of state holder meetings, and the reality is while he is using this as a distraction, the reality is the policy is a sound policy," Bolding said.