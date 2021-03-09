PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said despite allegations of tampering, all of the legally voted ballots from the November 2020 election are safe in the vault at the Elections Department.
According to a statement Richer’s office put out Tuesday, two people visited the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center during regular business hours on Friday “to ask for voter registration forms and to take pictures from the outside.” One of those people, along with two others, was recorded on surveillance video trying to break into the warehouse on Saturday. Richer said they did not get into the warehouse, but they did climb into the bin outside the building and remove some trash.
“I want to be very clear: I can say with 100% certainty that the 2.1 million legally voted ballots from the November General Election are safe and accounted for in the Elections Department vault, under 24/7 surveillance,” Richer said.
He went to say that the tabulated ballots in the vault have not been unsealed or shredded, explaining that they “have been held securely and the chain of custody has never been broken.”
Richer said he has not seen what was in the bags shown in a Facebook post claiming ballots had been shredded. Richer said his office does shred non-classified documents and destroys ballots of deceased voters, but not tabulated ballots from recent elections. State law requires that ballots be securely stored for two years after an election is canvassed and certified.
The Facebook post alleging shredded ballots came on the heels of two audits of Maricopa County's voting equipment and election process.