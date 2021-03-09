PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said despite allegations of tampering, all of the legally voted ballots from the November 2020 election are safe in the vault at the Elections Department.
According to a statement Richer’s office put out Tuesday, two people visited the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center during regular business hours on Friday “to ask for voter registration forms and to take pictures from the outside.” One of those people, along with two others, was recorded on surveillance video trying to break into the warehouse on Saturday. Richer said they did not get into the warehouse, but they did climb into the bin outside the building and removed some trash.
“I want to be very clear: I can say with 100% certainty that the 2.1 million legally voted ballots from the November General Election are safe and accounted for in the Elections Department vault, under 24/7 surveillance,” Richer said.
He went on to say that the tabulated ballots in the vault have not been unsealed or shredded, explaining that they “have been held securely and the chain of custody has never been broken.”
Richer said he has not seen what was in the yellow bags shown in a March 6 Facebook post by Staci Burk claiming ballots had been shredded. Burk, a Pinal County woman who was not registered to vote in the 2020 presidential election, had filed a lawsuit contesting the outcome of the results. She claimed there were security flaws that allowed election workers to manipulate the results in President Joe Biden's favor. Despite ongoing claims of voter and election fraud, no evidence has been found. Burk's case was thrown out for two reasons. First, she was not a registered voter. Second, court records indicate she filed her suit after the deadline for such action had passed.
Richer said his office does shred non-classified documents and destroys ballots of deceased voters, but not tabulated ballots from recent elections. State law requires that ballots be securely stored for two years after an election is canvassed and certified. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors did that for the 2020 election on Nov. 20. Gov. Doug Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs certified the statewide results on Nov. 30.
Burk's Facebook post alleging shredded ballots came on the heels of two audits of Maricopa County's voting equipment and election process. Those audits showed no problems with the equipment.