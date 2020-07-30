PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes says he has no intention of delaying November’s presidential election. Fontes tweeted Thursday morning, shortly after President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of delaying the election.
Trump has been saying for months that an increase in mail-in voting opens the door to fraud on a massive scale. He tweeted Thursday: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020
Both Arizona Secretary of State Katies Hobbs and Fontes have long cited Arizona’s history of successful and secure mail-in voting.
With the hashtag #ProtectDemocracy, Fontes tweeted, "We will not delay our secure elections. We will not surrender to pandemics or politics. We will keep our voters safe and voting. We WILL keep our Republic!"
We will not delay our secure elections.We will not surrender to pandemics or politics.We will keep our voters safe and voting.We WILL keep our Republic!#ProtectDemocracy— Adrian Fontes (@Adrian_Fontes) July 30, 2020
When Arizona's Family spoke with Hobbs last month, we asked her specifically about mail-in voting.
“Arizona has a long track record of successful and secure and accurate vote by mail,” she said. “It is probably the safest way to vote in this upcoming election, given the pandemic that we’re in. Voters can rest assured that there is security with vote by mail. It’s as secure as in-person voting and there are a lot of systems and processes in place that ensure the safety and security of ballots cast by mail.”
Back in May, Fontes said Maricopa County is ready to hold a mail-in election should it be necessary.
Moving the election, which, by federal law, is the Tuesday after the first Monday in November – Nov. 3, this year – can only be changed by an act of Congress.
MORE STORIES ABOUT 2020 ELECTION