PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Despite record-breaking numbers of early voters in Maricopa County, election officials expect to complete its vote count sooner than prior years.
In the past, the most populous county in Arizona has been criticized for long counts that delay election results in tight races. But this year, election officials are counting on an investment in new equipment and a change to help speed up the process.
Last year, the state Legislature passed a law that extended the time counties can begin to count early ballots to two weeks from one week. And Maricopa County spent $6.1 million leasing new tabulation machines that can process more ballots. Each of the nine new machines can count between 6,000 ballots to 8,000 ballots an hour.
As of Tuesday morning, the county has already processed nearly 1.2 million ballots.
However, this doesn't mean voters will know all the winners on election night because there could still be a heavy turn out next week on Election Day.