PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Elections Department is considering a revised election model as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
The proposed plan for the August 4 Primary election would include 10 to 14 days of in-person voting. All voting locations would be directed to follow strict cleaning and physical distancing guidelines.
Maricopa County would also focus on educating voters about mail-in ballots. Voters have the option to request an early mail-in ballot just for the August election or they can add their name to the permanent early voting list.
The county is seeking to open 75 to 100 Vote Centers during the early voting period and on Election Day.