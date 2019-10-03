PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors have appointed a new county attorney.
Allister Adel was chosen by the board in an executive session Thursday morning. She will be the first female county attorney for Maricopa County.
Adel will fill the position left vacant by Bill Montgomery.
Montgomery was chosen by Gov. Doug Ducey to replace Chief Justice Bales on the Arizona Supreme Court last month.
Adel was chosen as the pick for county attorney in a unanimous vote. The other four final candidates were Lacy Cooper, John Eliason, Gina Godbehere and Rachel Mitchell.
Adel will be sworn in at 11:30 a.m. today.
