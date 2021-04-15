PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Bull Shooters bar is one of Phoenix's few places with an off-track betting (OTB) license where people can gamble on horse and dog races. Owner Mike Bates says although his bar has the equipment, the setup and the space to accommodate for sports betting, the bill signed by Gov. Doug Ducey cuts businesses like his out of the licensing deal.
"We have these machines here. If they could come in and bet right on those machines, it's tracked," said Bates. Right now, only 10 tribal licenses and 10 professional licenses were approved. Local bars we not given a shot. "How can we be excluded when I know these guys and several other places really fought for it to get it done and again is it picking and choosing who gets to get it and who doesn't and why?"
However, there is a silver lining. People can bet on their phones using apps like FanDuel and Draft King. Bates is hopeful sports betting can still boost his business, with people coming into his bar to watch the games. A much-needed boost as many bars still recover from the pandemic.
Sen. Sonny Borrelli, a Republican from Lake Havasu, tells Arizona's Family there could be an opportunity for sublicenses, where a local business can partner up with a tribe or professional team that has a sports betting license. There is no word when the sublicenses could become available.