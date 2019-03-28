PHOENIX (AP) - LGBT groups are suing Arizona over a state law that restricts discussions about homosexuality in HIV and AIDS curriculum.
The lawsuit filed Thursday on behalf of Equality Arizona asks a federal judge to strike down an Arizona law known as "no promo homo."
The 1991 law prohibits HIV and AIDS instruction that "promotes a homosexual lifestyle," "portrays homosexuality as a positive alternative lifestyle" or "suggests that some methods of sex are safe methods of homosexual sex."
The lawsuit says the law stigmatizes lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students and creates a state-sanctioned climate of discrimination.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman and the state Board of Education are named as defendants. Hoffman, a Democrat, has previously called on lawmakers to repeal the law.
Equality Arizona is proud to stand up against an outdated law that disadvantages and harms LGBTQ students in AZ. We’re proud of these students taking a stand and their parents and proud to work with The National Center for Lesbian Rights and Lambda Legal. https://t.co/mooXDTeTRR— Equality Arizona (@equalityarizona) March 29, 2019
