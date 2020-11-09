PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County judge is allowing a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump's campaign over allegations of mishandled ballots cast in-person to advance.

Judge Daniel Kiley set an evidentiary and oral argument hearing on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. It's expected to last about five hours. During Monday's hearing, attorneys for the defendants in the case, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, objected to the Trump campaign's lawsuit and allegations.

"There is no possibility of systematic error," said Thomas Liddy, attorney for Maricopa County.

The campaign says poll workers mismanaged the way ballots were handled when the tabulation machines rejected them. Voters are allowed to get a new ballot and the old one is "spoiled." The voter can cast the "spoiled" ballot but it must undergo further review. But the lawsuit claims some poll workers had voters cast their ballots without more inspection, claiming those ballots may have counted as invalid when they shouldn't have.

"Voters have a right to know with certainty that, when they follow the instructions of election officials, their votes will be counted automatically and perfectly," court documents said.

The lawsuit wants officials to reinspect the ballots cast on Election Day. But lawyers for the defendants say there is little evidence for the lawsuit. They said of the 155,860 votes cast in-person in Maricopa County, only 180 of them were identified as overvotes, or a ballot that has more than the maximum candidates selected. Liddy also said by law, all the ballots can't be recounted unless the difference between candidates is 0.1%. The judge felt there was enough evidence on the overvote issue to move forward, so he set Thursday's hearing. Witness and exhibit information must be in by 3 p.m. and briefs must be in at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Wednesday is the Veterans Day holiday.