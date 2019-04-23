PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Republican lawmaker acted Tuesday to drain the state Capitol of "swamp creatures," by screening an 80-year old movie in the Senate.
Sen. David Farnsworth, who organized the event, said the classic black and white movie, "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," will help his fellow lawmakers identify and fight corruption.
[WATCH: Arizona lawmakers head to the movies to help identify, fight corruption]
"From the things I have read and the things I have looked at, I think there is a swamp in Washington and there's a swamp here in Arizona," Farnsworth said.
The movie stars James Stewart as a young and idealistic politician who ends up fighting corrupt officials in the nation’s Capitol.
Farnsworth said the story delivers a message that lawmakers on the state level can learn.
"We would like to clean it up but who are the players? Swamp creatures hide behind smiles and white shirts and ties," Farnsworth said.
The movie showing happened on the 100th day of the state Legislative session, an annual deadline lawmakers set to complete state business and adjourn for the year.
The elected leaders will blow right past that deadline this year, as it appears they are nowhere near striking a budget deal.
Farnsworth said lawmakers could afford a break from state business because there is a lot of "downtime" right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.