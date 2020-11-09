PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Latinos played a key role in turning Arizona blue in the 2020 presidential election, according to voter outreach groups.
"The Latinx vote made all the difference in the 2020 election," said María Teresa Kumar of Voto Latino, a nonprofit focused on Latino voter participation. "In fact, the Latinx vote and specifically the Latinx youth vote was what helped Biden secure a victory by winning the margins in key states."
According to Voto Latino, about 73% of Latino voters in Arizona voted for Biden. That's around 438,000 votes -- a big factor considering the former vice president's tight margins in the state.
The group also registered around 67,000 voters in Arizona in the run-up to the election.
In a statement, the Arizona Latino Legislative Caucus said: "This election saw record Latino voter turnout in Arizona, and unprecedented engagement from volunteers in Latino communities, especially young people, many voting and getting involved civically for the first time."
Abraham Cervantes was one of those young Latino voters.
"I voted Democrat," Cervantes said. "The agenda from Donald Trump has been nothing but the opposite of what the U.S. stands for, you know?"
Cervantes says he just became a citizen this year, so it was his first time participating in a U.S. presidential election.
According to Voto Latino, 40% of Latino Voters who voted in 2020 didn't vote in 2016.
"We're here. We have a voice," Cervantes said. "And as far as what we have to do? We have to continue being involved, getting people involved."