PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Mark Kelly distanced himself from the progressive ranks of his party on Friday in an effort to take the middle road in this campaign.
He took a strong stand against policies pushed by some the key left-wing figures in Congress.
Kelly said he rejects the "Medicare for All" plan Sen. Bernie Sanders is pushing as he campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination.
This is the healthcare proposal that aims to provide all Americans access to government-run healthcare.
"You would have to take away healthcare from about 156 million people who get their health insurance from their employer," he said. "That’s a lot of people."
Kelly also opposed the Green New Deal, the signature issue of freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York.
The former fighter pilot and astronaut, who made fighting climate change a cornerstone of his campaign, dismissed the resolution that calls for aggressive steps to reduce the nation's carbon emissions.
"The Green New Deal is not legislation; there is stuff in the Green New Deal that has little to do with climate change, for those reasons I am not in favor of that plan," Kelly said
His position underscores how Kelly intends to campaign against Republican incumbent Sen. Martha McSally and become the second Democratic senator in a state where the GOP still holds a registration advantage.
Last year, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema won by largely focusing on healthcare and veterans issues, while avoiding the more controversial policies and topics raised by the left.
Kelly also avoided taking a position on reparations for descendants of African-American slaves.
This week a House committee took up the issue for the first time in a decade.
And Kelly avoided the issue of impeachment as a growing number of members of Congress are calling to proceedings to begin.
He's already declared himself a gun grabber and that's enough for most of us. Sorry about your wife, Kelley, but don't take it out on our second amendment rights. Got that?
