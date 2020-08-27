PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of out-of-state workers are being paid to help billionaire rapper Kanye West qualify at the last minute for the presidential ballot in Arizona.
Nearly 60 people who do not live in Arizona are listed as paid signature collectors on the Secretary of State's website as of Thursday. They are working under a tight deadline because West has until Sept. 4 to gather and file the 39,000 signatures needed to make the November ballot.
Paul Bentz, a longtime Arizona pollster, said the music mogul has a good shot at making the ballot given his wealth and popularity.
However, he doesn't think West has shot at winning the state, but could play the role of spoiler for Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president.
Should West make the ballot, Bentz said President Donald Trump would likely benefit because the entertainer would likely draw votes away from Biden. Trump narrowly won the state four years ago and recent polls show the president slightly trailing Biden headed into the general election. As in any tight race, a small shift in voters can have determine who wins and loses.
"Not only is Arizona a swing state, I believe Arizona is the swing state, I think it's about to be the key to the overall election. I think both parties have made that abundantly clear," Bentz said.