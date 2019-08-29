PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – By now you’ve probably heard the news that former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio wants to be the next sheriff of Arizona’s largest county.
He announced earlier this week that he plans to run in the 2020 election.
Serving from 1993 until he was voted out in 2016, the self-styled “America’s Toughest Sheriff” is the longest person to hold that office. If he wins in 2020, it will be his seventh term.
Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch sat down with Arpaio Thursday to talk about his campaign.
The 87-year-old former sheriff said he plans to “hit the streets” to court Hispanic voters.
“I have to get back to the Hispanic community, and I am going to do it,” he said.
Welch asked about his strategy to accomplish that.
“I don’t know. I may want a nice Mexican dinner,” Arpaio answered. “You think I’m gonna go to Taco Bell? I’m gonna go where the good Mexican restaurants are.”
Arpaio told Welch he believes going to those restaurants will show that he cares about the Hispanic community.
Welch said he spoke with some Hispanic leaders and elected officials who say that kind of thinking is offensive and shows how out of touch Arpaio is with the community.
The former sheriff’s relationship with Arizona’s sizable Hispanic community has been rocky at best in the wake of his controversial ongoing immigration/crime suppression sweeps that he continued to conduct despite a court order to stop. His failure to comply with the court eventually got him a contempt-of-court conviction.
He was later pardoned by President Donald Trump.
That, however, was not enough for Arpaio. He's been working to have his conviction vacated.
“The battle continues, I am not surrendering,” Arpaio said in late April after the Supreme Court, without comment, refused to intervene in his case, which now returns to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for hearing.
