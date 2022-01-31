PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Republican candidate for U.S. Senate said he falsely claimed to be a presidential elector because it was part of a backup plan.

Lamon and ten other Republicans signed a false document on Dec. 14, 2020, claiming to be "duly elected and qualified electors" from Arizona.

Even though the governor, secretary of state and attorney general certified the election for Joe Biden two weeks earlier, the Republican group cast the state's 11 electoral votes for Donald Trump.

The document was sent to the President of the U.S. Senate and the Archivist of the United States via registered mail.

There are reports that federal prosecutors are reviewing fake Electoral College certifications, which has also caught the attention of the U.S. House committee looking onto the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Last week it was reported the congressional committee issued 14 subpoenas to people who signed electoral documents that falsely claim Trump won in seven swing states.

The subpoenas targeted two people in Arizona, but not Lamon, who downplayed his actions on an interview that aired Sunday on Arizona's Family.

"This is a heck of a lot to do from the left about moving off of the real issues in this country," Lamon said on 3TV's Politics Unplugged.

The Valley-based businessman then said that signing the document was meant to ensure there was a contingency plan in place.

"The Republican electors put forth a valid document that said in the event that the election certification was overturned that there would be no excuse not to recognize those electors," he said.

The false document he signed makes no reference to any backup or contingency plans.

Paul Eckstein, a constitutional law professor at Arizona State University, said Lamon has opened himself up to the possibility of big legal trouble.

"It is not a joke when it comes to misrepresenting your status as an elector and sending that joke card to the appropriate place in Washington (D.C.)," said Eckstein.