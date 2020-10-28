PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We got to interview Dr. Jill Biden on Zoom after she cast her early ballot with her husband, presidential candidate Joe Biden, Wednesday morning in their hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Her team is in the homestretch, pushing hard to flip Arizona. From a 10 point lead, now down to three points, within the margin of error. We asked if, this late in the game, she thinks there are any truly undecided voters left.

"People should have made up their mind by now!" said Jill Biden. "We have two totally opposite personalities, two totally opposite approaches to government."

And now that we're more polarized than ever before, we're seeing people getting angry, unfriending each other on social media. So, if her husband wins, does she hope to help him swing the pendulum, particularly for the growing progressive faction of his party, back to center? She says, that's one of his strengths.

"He's able to work with both sides of the aisle to bring people together. Look at Cindy McCain, who came out so strongly to support Joe. And John and Joe didn't agree on a lot of things, but you know at the end of the day, they came together," Jill Biden said.

"And I think that's what Americans want, a return to civility, integrity, unity." she added.

Together more than four decades and two previous runs at the presidency, Jill Biden says when they left the White House in 2016 to focus on the family, she never thought they'd give it another go.

"We never thought we'd be here right now. But after Donald Trump praised those people as they came out of the fields in Charlottesville, and said that there were these white supremacists and that there were good people on both sides, that was the turning point where Joe said, 'We can't have this in America,'" Jill Biden said.

She's fought off hecklers on the campaign trail and continues to fiercely defend her family with her son Hunter Biden's former business associate telling anyone who'll listen, then-vice president Joe Biden, knew about their questionable deals with foreign countries.

"If anybody has looked at the research that's been done on it, they have said that Hunter has done nothing wrong," Jill Biden said.

We asked what's her hope for healing, no matter the outcome on Nov. 3.

"My hope for healing is the only hope. And that's electing my husband, Joe Biden," she said.

She tells us she hopes to be able to keep teaching, as she did when she was the second lady, working on the same platforms: education, cancer research, and helping military families.