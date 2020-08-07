PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Maricopa County chief deputy Jerry Sheridan has beat his old boss, Joe Arpaio, in the race for the Republican nomination for Maricopa County sheriff.

New unofficial numbers released Friday show Sheridan has 156,396 votes, compared to Arpaio's 150,116, a lead of more than 6,000 votes with all precincts reporting. Mike Crawford is in a distant third with 109,966 votes. The Associated Press called the race around 5:30 p.m. The Maricopa County Elections Department said there are 2,385 remaining ballots, which include ballots with signature issues and provisional ballots. The Elections Department will post final unofficial results on Tuesday, Aug. 11 after the 5 p.m. deadline.

Arizona primary election 2020 results: Live updates from Arizona's Family It is primary night in Arizona. Refresh this page for live updates on the top races in the state.

Sheridan will face incumbent Paul Penzone, a Democrat, in November. Penzone ran unopposed in this year's Democratic primary. Mike O’Neil, a longtime Arizona pollster, told The Associated Press earlier this week he believes Sheridan would get "whopped" by Penzone in the general election.

End of a career?

The primary loss is likely the last hurrah for the political career of 88-year-old Arpaio. It's his third straight loss in politics. He got crushed by Penzone in 2016 and finished third in the 2018 U.S. Senate Primary. Arpaio had the name recognition and the war chest for a successful campaign, spending about $1 million in the race, compared to Sheridan's $90,000. But political liabilities when he was sheriff, such as the $147 million in legal fees, failure to investigate more than 400 sex-crime complaints and launching criminal investigations into his political foes, was just too much. He also wasn't getting the same media attention, as "many voters didn't know he was trying to get his old job back until they saw his name on their ballots," The Associated Press said on Wednesday.

Chief deputy of former Maricopa County sheriff hopes to upset his old boss in primary Jerry Sheridan is running against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and Glendale police officer Mike Crawford in the Republican primary, which is set to take place Tuesday.

Arpaio based much of his campaign around his support of President Donald Trump, who spared Arpaio a possible jail sentence when he pardoned his contempt of court conviction. Arpaio disobeyed a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.