PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – With ballot counting nearing an end in Arizona, people are starting to wonder about possible recounts.
Arizona election law (ARS Title 16) lays out the conditions that must be met to trigger an automatic recount and how that recount will happen.
If the difference in the number of votes cast for the candidates is one-tenth of 1% (that's 0.1%) or less, a recount is required. As of Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump trailed former Vice President Joe Biden by fewer than 40,000 votes. In terms of percentage points, it’s close, but not close enough to mandate an automatic recount.
- President Donald Trump: 1,525,114 (48.65%)
- Joe Biden: 1,564,883 (49.92%)
- Difference: 1.27%
The numbers above, of course, will change as the counties wrap up their ballot counting, but as it stands Friday afternoon, Arizona is still a bit away from from an automatic recount. There are still about 233,000 Arizona votes to be tabulated.
From Thursday night to Friday afternoon, Trump whittled nearly 6,500 votes off Biden’s lead. Just over 54% of the votes in the Friday morning and afternoon data updates went to the Republican.
The recount process
Before a recount can begin, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs will have to “certify the facts requiring the recount” to Maricopa County Superior Court. The court will then order the recount. There is no set deadline for the automatic recount to be completed, but the results will be presented to the court, which will “announce the result and make and enter an order setting forth its determination."
Why recount?
“Recounts typically occur in the event of a close margin of victory, following accusations of election fraud, or due to the possibility of administrative errors,” BallotPedia, which calls itself "the encyclopedia of American politics," explains. Because election laws are made at the state level, things operate differently from state to state.
According to BallotPedia, Arizona is one of 27 states that has a statute allowing for automatic recounts. Requested recounts are not permitted here, but 43 states do allow for that.