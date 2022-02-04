PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The state Legislature is in full swing, with committees now running full speed ahead. During the last week, bills dealing with election changes, K-12 education and mask mandates passed their first test on the way to potentially becoming a new law. But there were also some fireworks at the Capitol.

Rep. John Fillmore, a Republican from Apache Junction, compared the death of his election bill to a lynching. While House GOP leaders killed his proposal, which severely restricted mail-in and early voting, and gave the Legislature the power to toss out election results they didn't like. They moved other proposed election laws that would require identification to drop off early ballots at polling locations.

Arizona House votes to ban critical race theory in schools The measure is the latest front in the ever-evolving debate over how to teach U.S. history and reckon with racism in the nation's past and present.

Rep. Steve Kaiser, a Republican from Phoenix, claimed his proposal would have stopped the Nazi's rise to power. The bill lets voters decide whether to ban what some lawmakers wrongly believe to be critical race theory in K-12 schools. Broadly put, Kaiser's proposed measure prohibits teaching subjects that cause students to feel bad because of their race.

And on the hot button issue of COVID-19, lawmakers pushed through a proposal that would ban vaccine mandates, while Rep. Fillmore once again raised eyebrows when he seemed to compare vaccine mandates to Nazis tattooing Jews during the Holocaust.

At the same time, a committee in the Senate approved a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks. Any doctor who violates that would be guilty of a class six felony and risk losing their license.