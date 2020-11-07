PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters converged on the Arizona Capitol Saturday afternoon for a planned "Stop the Steal" rally. What the organizers could not have known is that by the time the rally started, the presidential race would have been called for former Vice President Joe Biden.
People at the rally seemed to be disappointed in the news of Biden's projected win but still optimistic that their candidate would come out on top. Indeed, Trump has already promised that "our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated." He has said more than once that he wants the U.S. Supreme Court to decide the outcome. But that might be easier said than done. So far, Trump's campaign and Republicans have mounted legal challenges in several states, but most are small-scale lawsuits that do not appear to affect many votes.
At one point, there were chants of "New Election!"
"We're here to support the president," said Eva Flores, who came from El Paso, Texas, to join the rally. She also was at Friday's rally at the Maricopa County Election Department. "I feel it's important. He's just worked so hard. … It feels like they're cheating."
"I just feel that right now, the whole thing seems unfair," she continued, explaining that she believes there should be a recount. The laws on ballot recounts vary from state to state. An automatic recount is triggered in Arizona if the margin separating the candidates drops to 0.1% or less. While dozens of states accept requests for recounts, Arizona does not.
After a couple of hours at the Arizona Capitol, the group moved to the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, where there have been protests for the past four days. There were some tense moments between the protesters and the media, where the demonstrators wanted the fence at the elections center removed. Some of them kicked it but it held up before other Trump supporters stopped them. Conservative pundits also spoke at the second protest.
"When you're done with this event, you need to go home and look yourself in the mirror and say, 'What are you willing to do to make sure your children do not live in communism?'" What are you willing to do? I can tell you right now, I'm willing to do anything. Give me liberty or give me death!" said Daniel McCarthy a former U.S. Senate candidate.
Rep. César Chávez (D, District 29) issued a statement calling on Gov. Doug Ducey to ensure the safety of those at the Capitol.
“We all saw the immense use of Department of Public Safety manpower and resources used by Governor Ducey during the Black Lives Matter peaceful protests," Chávez said. "Today, we see an inaction, even as threats and aggression – particularly toward members of the media -- increase. What is the Governor's plan to ensure nobody gets hurt? There is minimal police presence at the Capitol right now. Apparently no strategy or even the interest to treat this situation anywhere near the same. Individuals are walking around the State Capitol armed to intimidate others. I fear that we could have a tragedy in the hands of the State of Arizona.”
At this point, no election-related violence has been reported at the rally or elsewhere in the state.