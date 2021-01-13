PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In a historic vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, Arizona representatives in the House stayed with party lines.

All five of Democratic representatives for Arizona voted to impeach. They are Rep. Ruben Gallego, Rep. Tom O'Halleran, Rep. Raúl Grijalva, Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and Rep. Greg Stanton. They joined all of the other Democrats in the lower chamber of Congress to impeach. The final vote was 232 for impeachment and 197 against. Five members of the House did not vote.

House impeaches Trump for the second time, making history President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

"Donald Trump is not just incompetent. He's not just corrupt. He's downright dangerous and should never be allowed to hold public office again. I'm voting today to impeach," Gallego said in a tweet.

All four Arizona GOP representatives voted against impeachment. They are Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Debbie Lesko and Rep. David Schweikert.

"What is the point? This move sets a dangerous precedent for our nation. If Congress is going to impeach a president, it must only be done after intense debate and deliberations not rushed through in the 11th hour to make a political point," Lesko said on the House floor.

A total of 10 Republicans in the House voted for impeachment. They are