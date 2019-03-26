PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republicans voted to potentially purge tens of thousands of voters from the state's permanent early voting list Tuesday over objections from Democrats that this will suppress turnout.
The House Committee on Elections approved SB 1188, a measure that removes voters from the list who do not mail their early ballots for two consecutive election years.
There are more than 2 million voters in Arizona who automatically receive a ballot in the mail.
The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, says she wants to ensure that County recorders keep updated lists of active voters.
"So they're not voting by mail, why would you send them a ballot if they are not voting by mail?" Ugenti-Rita said.
In Maricopa County, election officials estimate the bill will result in about 140,000 voters getting kicked off the early voting list.
Kathren Coleman, who works for the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, says there is no problem maintaining updated lists of voters and Ugenti-Rita would have known that had she called her office.
The bill now needs a full vote by the House.
