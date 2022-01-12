PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- To enhance public safety for Arizonans, the Hopi Tribe and Department of Public Safety signed a mutual aid agreement between Hopi law enforcement and DPS troopers Wednesday morning.
The agreement allows troopers and Hopi law enforcement to work together on the Hopi Reservation. DPS troopers will be able to enforce Hopi law, including criminal and traffic laws. The agreement was signed by Hopi Tribal Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma and DPS Director Col. Heston Silbert.
"The agreement leads to a foundation that together, we can build upon the availability of law enforcement and medical services in case of an emergency," said Nuvangyaoma.
"This agreement provides the framework for mutual aid and the cross-commissioning of AZDPS troopers on the Hopi Reservation in efforts to enhance greater public safety and cooperation," said Silbert.
The Hopi Tribe is located in northeastern Arizona and spans more than 1.6 million acres. The population is more than 10,000 people spread across 12 villages.
